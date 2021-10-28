Posted: Oct 28, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2021 10:24 AM

Garrett Giles

Forces are joining together for the Bartlesville Downtown Spooktacular.

The Price Tower Arts Center, the Bartlesville Public Library, the Bartlesville Community Center and First Presbyterian Church are once again coming together for an exciting trunk-or-treat and block party. The fun will begin at 5:30 p.m. along Dewey Avenue, 6th Street, and Unity Square at 300 SE Adams Boulevard, on Friday, Oct. 29.

There will be trunk-or-treating, games, giveaways, inflatables, music, special treats, scary stories, and much more. The event will last until 8:00 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Visit Bartlesville.