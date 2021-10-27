Posted: Oct 27, 2021 1:42 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2021 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

The Old West Buffalo Days Festival in Pawhuska will take place next weekend with a gala on Friday night, followed by a Buffalo Rendezvous on Saturday morning featuring hay rides throughout the day and a chili cook-off set to take place at 11 a.m.

Later in the evening, there will be a dinner with some legends from the Old West, as Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell explains.

Throughout the day on Saturday, there will be a western art fair taking place as well. For ticket information, visit oldwestbuffalo.com.