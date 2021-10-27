Posted: Oct 27, 2021 1:06 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2021 1:06 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Tulsa is one of many municipalities that have filed paperwork showing support that the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the ruling that some tribal reservations were never disestablished. These briefs filed last week allege that crimes such as domestic violence haven’t been prosecuted because of the much-disputed McGirt ruling.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. is one who disagrees with what these towns are doing, as he had this to say earlier this week:

“Since the Supreme Court’s decision, the Cherokee Nation and other tribes have worked hard to expand our justice systems and to closely coordinate with all partners to ensure we are supporting victims and prosecuting crimes.”

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says this is the biggest issue facing the state and was glad to see the support from local towns, as he had the following to say:

“Each of these briefs factually demonstrates the chaos created by McGirt, as well as the dire consequences for all Oklahomans if the rule is not overturned.”

The McGirt decision ruled that the State of Oklahoma has no jurisdiction regarding crimes committed by or against Native Americans on tribal reservations.