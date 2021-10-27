Posted: Oct 27, 2021 6:01 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2021 6:01 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to participate in the Washington County GOP Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 13.

Participants are invited to walk, share candy or drive your vehicle in the parade. Organizers say there are lots of ways to be involved and celebrate our veterans. You are encouraged to dress patriotically and bring American flags to wave.

The parade starts 11:00 AM with staging at 10:00 AM (one hour prior to parade start time) in the Phillips Parking Lot.

Parade will start in the Phillips Parking Lot and travel east on Frank Phillips Blvd, then turn south on Osage, then west on 6th, then south on Armstrong to Adams and then back to the Phillips Parking Lot.