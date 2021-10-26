Posted: Oct 26, 2021 2:18 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2021 2:18 PM

Max Gross

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and other Cherokee Nation leaders gathered on Monday to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Hoskin Jr. wants this to be more than just something done ceremoniously.

Hoskin Jr. also announced that a task force has been formed to issue a report to his office reviewing existing protocols and policies dedicated to helping domestic violence victims and their families, and strengthen them through recommendations and more effective strategies. The task force will consist of eight Cherokee Nation leaders.

Chief Hoskin also announced all Cherokee Nation employees will be required to take a mandatory education course on recognizing, preventing and reporting domestic violence. Hoskin furthered said in a statement that, “The Cherokee People are counting on us to eliminate domestic violence.”