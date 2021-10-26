Posted: Oct 26, 2021 2:07 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2021 2:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville is gearing up to hold its 2021 Red Kettle Kickoff.

Captain Ian Carr says the event will be fully virtual on Friday, Nov. 5 at 6:32 p.m. Carr says you can watch and see what the Salvation Army is all about. He says the event also launches the Salvation Army's efforts into the Christmas season.

The virtual event will highlight the red kettles and their impact on our local communities as well. You can even find out how to get involved.

The event can been viewed on the Salvation Army of Bartlesville's YouTube and Facebook pages.