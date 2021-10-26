Posted: Oct 26, 2021 1:14 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2021 1:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County has released the final map of its district boundaries from House Redistricting.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution regarding the district boundaries on Monday morning.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said the intent was to maintain the County's precincts as whole as they could without a great disparity between the population in each district. Antle said all precincts were assigned to district. He added that all of the precincts are connected and that none of the precincts are embedded in other districts. All the criteria, as well as the equal population threshold, was met.

To get a more in-depth look at the final map from House Redistricting, including a breakdown of Washington County's boundaries in Bartlesville, click here.