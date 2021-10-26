Posted: Oct 26, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2021 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM's 2021 Green Country Christmas will kick-off at Cherokee Casino-Ramona on Wednesday evening.

You can be one of the first to get your Green Country Christmas tickets at the Cherokee Casino. Real Country KRIG 104.9 will be on site from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. to pass out tickets for your chance to win cash or merchandise prizes during Green Country Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 21. You can get your tickets just inside the door across from the Player's Club.

You don't want to miss the 2021 Green Country Christmas kick-off event.