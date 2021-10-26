Posted: Oct 26, 2021 9:19 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2021 9:24 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe joins Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), member of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) in introducing the bipartisan Indian Buffalo Management Act, legislation to create a permanent buffalo program at the U.S. Department of the Interior and help promote and develop tribal capacity to manage buffalo.

“The American buffalo is more than the state animal of Oklahoma – it is a respected and honored resource for Native American communities in Oklahoma and across the country. I’m proud to cosponsor the Indian Buffalo Management Act, which will empower tribes to manage buffalo population, conserve habitats and restore cultural ties to the American buffalo,” Inhofe said.

“The American buffalo is a treasured animal and resource for Native American communities across the United States,” said Rounds. “The Indian Buffalo Management Act gives tribes the capacity to manage their buffalo populations, utilize the many benefits from buffalo and provide input into federal buffalo management policy. I am committed to helping tribes in South Dakota restore their historical and cultural ties to buffalo herds and make certain that this is a meaningful step for Native American communities.”

In a statement, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. of the Cherokee Nation said :

“This is really a great piece of legislation, and we are appreciative that Senator Inhofe has agreed to co-sponsor the bill in the Senate, as we are that Oklahoma Representatives Mullin, Cole, and Bice have in the House. The Cherokee Nation has reintegrated Buffalo into our culture owning a herd on our reservation for not only food sustainability but also the cultural significance to the Cherokee people, We are dedicated to reestablishing our oral and cultural traditions that were once passed down regularly between generations and we therefore want to ensure that our buffalo herd has long term viability. The Indian Buffalo Management Act is a great step in that direction.”

The Indian Buffalo Management Act provides secure, consistent funding for tribes and tribal organizations that have an established buffalo herd and management program, as well as provides the opportunity to expand the program to other interested tribes. The American buffalo is also referred to as bison.

The legislation creates a permanent buffalo restoration and management program within the Department of Interior to: