Posted: Oct 25, 2021 11:51 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2021 11:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The Copan Fire Department and mutual aid agencies battle a structure fire over the weekend.

A structure in the 100 Block of South Maple Street in Copan was on fire early Saturday morning. Upon arrival of the CFD and other mutual aid agencies, the structure was fully involved with a fire coming through the roof on the back side of the house.

The first crews on site made a quick knockdown and search followed by salvage and overhaul. Dewey Fire, Wann Fire, the Washington County Fire Department, Washington County Emergency Management and Bartlesville Ambulance assisted on the scene.

A cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

Photo courtesy: Copan Fire