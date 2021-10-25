Posted: Oct 25, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2021 10:55 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners approved a resolution for American Rescue Plan Act funds at Monday morning’s meeting. The board presented a resolution that was briefly discussed. Chairman Burke LaRue read from the resolution that was presented.

Treasurer Lynn Wesson noted some slight snags in the application process. Wesson also expressed desire to hire a new employee to handle documentation and logging of the ARPA funds usage. Grant funds can be used to pay the potential new employee.

The ARPA was signed in March 2021 as a relief package for state and local agencies. The commissioners have previously discussed what to do if they were awarded the funds.