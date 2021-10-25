Posted: Oct 25, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2021 10:36 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department in Kansas arrests a Copan man on multiple charges.

Police first made contact with 61-year-old Bradley Finney on Oct. 14, when residents of the Garden Walk Apartments alleged he was intoxicated and knocking on doors. Finney would be released at the time, but an investigation into the matter would be opened five days later after two females came forward and stated that Finney sexually battered them.

During the investigation, it was determined that Finney allegedly forced his way into a handicapped female's apartment, refused to let her leave and sexually battered her. She had text messaged a friend for help who arrive at her apartment and found Finney in the kitchen of the home with no clothes on. The friend was able to get Finney to leave the residence.

Finney then allegedly went to another apartment in the complex where another female lived and entered her apartment without permission. The victim in this incident reported that Finney attempted to rip her bathrobe off her while making sexual innuendos. This victim reported that Finney was extremely intoxicated, and she was eventually able to get him to leave.

Police interviewed and arrested Finney on Sunday, Oct. 24. Finney was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and the case has been forwarded to the Montgomery County Attorney.

Recommended charges, including Mistreatment of a Dependent Adult, Kidnapping, two Counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery, and two counts of Aggravated Burglary have been filed against Finney.

Neither of the victims in this case were injured.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.