Posted: Oct 25, 2021 10:10 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2021 10:11 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approve a resolution regarding district boundaries.

Commissioner Mitch Antle says realigning House districts would not create any issues in Washington County's re-districting process. Antle broke down the numbers, stating how many persons would be in each of the County's three districts. He says District One will have 16,924 persons, District Two will have 18,052 persons, and District Three will have 17,749 persons.

Commissioner Antle says the intent was to maintain the County's precincts as whole as they could without a great disparity between the population in each district. He says road mileage will not change.

All precincts were assigned to districts. Commissioner Antle adds that all of the precincts are connected. Antle says none of the precincts are embedded in other districts, and the equal population threshold was met. He says all the criteria was met.

Commissioner Antle says they used Dave's Re-Districting App to draw the lines. He says roughly 70-percent of the nation has used this system for re-districting.

The resolution was passed unanimously on Monday morning.

Copies of the resolution will be sent to the House Re-Districting Office and the state's cartographer.