Posted: Oct 22, 2021 11:33 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2021 12:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville is getting its seasonal efforts up and running for the year.

Captain Ian Carr says the first event they have coming up is a community garage sale. He says the event, which is put on by the local Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, serves as a fundraiser for their programs.

Capt. Carr says there will be plenty of inexpensive stuff on sale at the Salvation Army, 101 N. Bucy Avenue. He says you can come out an support their holiday efforts through the community garage sale.

The fundraising event for the Salvation Army of Bartlesville will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.