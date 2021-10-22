Posted: Oct 22, 2021 11:12 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2021 11:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Horrifyingly good fun will be had by all in the City of Dewey this Halloween.

A Trunk-or-Treat will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. along Don Tyler Avenue. City Manager Kevin Trease asks the public to show up early and find a spot if they wish to have a trunk available for the event. He says still possible to bring a vehicle and park, but you will want to be there before they close the streets off around 5:30 p.m.

The Trunk-or-Treat will strech along Don Tyler from N. Wyandotte Avenue to N. Delaware Street. Area churches also plan on participating in the Halloween fun.