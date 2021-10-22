Posted: Oct 22, 2021 10:24 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2021 10:40 AM

Garrett Giles

One time pay increases for Washington County employees will soon be weighed.

During the Washington County Budget Board meeting on Monday, Oct. 25, at 1:30 p.m., a one-time pay increase for County employees may be approved. The Board may approve the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Final Amended Budget for the County General and Sales Tax as well.

The Board will meet in the basement of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone, in Bartlesville.