Posted: Oct 21, 2021 2:35 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2021 2:36 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant for charges of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance and bribery for an alleged incident that occurred on August 29. Kevin Buford appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday out of custody after posting a $100,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, Buford’s truck was parked on Third Street in Dewey with all of its door open. An officer approached and found a marijuana bong and a methamphetamine pipe on the floor board of the vehicle. The officer also discovered a clear plastic bag that contained methamphetamine.

Also in the vehicle were several marijuana edibles. Buford claimed those were being transported to a dispensary that he owns. The defendant originally denied that the meth was his but then said he had a problem and was trying to get into a rehab facility. Buford then allegedly offered the officer money if he were to “cut him a break”.

The package containing the narcotics was weighed at 36.7 grams which is a felony quantity. Buford was not arrested at the scene but was later brought in on the warrant.