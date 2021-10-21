Posted: Oct 21, 2021 2:26 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2021 2:27 PM

Tom Davis

Every 10 years in accordance with the United States and Oklahoma Constitutions a census is conducted and something known as "redistricting" must occur. As populations change, so must the district lines in order to ensure that every Oklahoman's vote matters and is heard. On Nov. 15th the Oklahoma Legislature will convene a Special Session in order to discuss the proposed State House Districts and ultimately vote on them.

Over the past several months, Rep. Stearman has heard from numerous constituents that have voiced their concerns with the new district lines and where they will be drawn. These concerns are valid and transparency of the process is paramount in order to ensure that the people's voice is heard.

"We are in the final stages of redistricting in the Oklahoma Legislature. I appreciate the interest and the suggestions made by the people of House District 11. I am looking forward to the coming session and will continue to represent the conservative values of individuals in HD11. Please call my office with any questions about the proposed map." – Rep. Stearman

To ensure transparency in her district, Rep. Stearman wishes to publish the following maps for your review.

HD 11

HD 11 pct