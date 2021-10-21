Posted: Oct 21, 2021 12:50 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2021 12:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council approves a resolution concerning American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

City Manager Kevin Trease says the resolution essentially makes them responsible for the upkeep and auditing of the ARPA funds in Dewey. Trease says the City of Dewey will receive $560,000 in ARPA funds. He says half of the money will be received this year, with the other half being received 12 months later.

The funds have to be spent by December 2026. Trease says what the money can be spent on is to be determined. He says they will continue to research what they can purchase with the money.

The money will be kept in an account outside of Dewey's General Fund. Trease says they are responsible for the funds and realize that they may have to pay it back.