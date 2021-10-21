Posted: Oct 21, 2021 9:07 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2021 9:07 AM

Garrett Giles

The next Faith in Business Series is set for Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m.

This event will be held at Crossing 2nd, located at 215 E. 2nd Street in downtown Bartlesville. BMonthly’s Keith McPhail will be the guest speaker.

Keith McPhail, 52, has been married to his high school sweetheart, Christy, for the past sixteen years. They have seven children together – Tyler, who resides in heaven (29), Blake (28), James (26), Mary (24), Madison (22), Parker (18), and Grace (15). They have one granddaughter, Scottie. For the past four and a half years, Keith and Christy (pictured) have been the managing editors for the wildly popular BMonthly magazine. They attend First Wesleyan Church where Keith is the head greeter. Keith is a former cocaine addict who struggled off and on with addiction since the age of eighteen. He is currently celebrating over fourteen years of being free from the chains of addiction. Keith has a huge heart for God and people and is always trying to grow the kingdom. The relationships Keith and Christy have made through their work with BMonthly magazine have allowed them to minister to those in need by helping the hopeless, the homeless, and the helpless.

The event is free and includes breakfast. Registration is requested to aid preparation. A registration link can be found here.

All are welcome.

Regent Bank is the event sponsor.