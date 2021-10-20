Posted: Oct 20, 2021 3:58 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2021 3:58 PM

Ty Loftis

It has been months since Bartlesville resients have had the opportunity to take their recycled items somewhere locally. That will change on Saturday, as a company called Replenysh is coming to town, allowing residents to discard of their recycled items. Spokesperson for the company, Ryon Hart talks about what will be going on at Lee Lake beginning this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Hart goes on to talk about what makes Replenysh different from other recycling centers.

Replenysh CEO Mark Armen said the following:

“ We are thrilled to be welcomed into the Bartlesville community. The used materials from your community are in great demand from manufacturers and brands across the United States. Our tools will help Bartlesville mobilize, collect and monetize these materials in a new way.”