Posted: Oct 20, 2021 2:03 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2021 2:03 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested for drinking and driving with children in her vehicle. Amanda Serafin appeared the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing charges of felony child endangerment and misdemeanor actual physical control.

Court documents allege that on Tuesday Serafin was driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu while under the influence of alcohol. The defendant was pulled over near the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard. A field sobriety test revealed that Serafin had a blood alcohol content of .22.

It was also discovered that a minor child when was in the vehicle during the course of the incident. Bond was set at $500 at the jail according to the bond schedule. A condition of the bond states that the defendant is not allowed to possess any intoxicants. Serafin is set to return to court on October 29.