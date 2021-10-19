Posted: Oct 19, 2021 3:46 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2021 3:47 PM

Ty Loftis

Another name has been put in the hat, as the list continues to grow for those running to be Oklahoma's Governor in 2022. Dr. Ervin Yen, a former Republican State Senator, has switched his party affiliation to Independent and says the Republican party doesn't signify what he believes in, as he had this to say.

“The majority of the Republican Party also seems to believe that the presidential election was stolen from our former president. I vehemently disagree with these views and that is why I have withdrawn my Republican voter registration. I have not changed, the party has.”

Yen ran for, and won, the District 40 seat in 2014 and served for one term. Yen was the first physician to serve as an Oklahoma State Senator in 40 years and the first Asian-American to serve in that role.

Yen joins State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister as someone who has changed party affiliation in the run-up to the election. Democrat Connie Johnson, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Republican Mark Sherwood have also announced their plans to run for Governor.