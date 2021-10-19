Posted: Oct 19, 2021 3:13 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2021 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

Final results from the Women's Ranch Rodeo Association held in Pawhuska are in and Michelle Dyer took home both the Top Horse and Top Hand Award. Pam McCleskey was the Tough Hand Award winner.

The end of the year winner was Cactus Flowers, followed by Push Hard Cattle Co. in second place and Highplains Cowgirls in third place. Cactus Flowers had the best average in the finals performance, followed by Highplains Cowgirls and Aces and Eights. The first round winner was Morton Cattle Co., while Cactus Flowers won the second round performance.

This is the second year that the three day event has been held at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska after being moved from Dodge City, Ks.