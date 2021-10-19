Posted: Oct 19, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2021 2:17 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested and charged in conjunction with a hit-and-run incident that occurred last week near Rice Creek Road. Victor Zuniga was charged with leaving the scene of an accident during a court appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

According to an affidavit, the victim was traveling on Rice Creek Road towards U.S. 75 and was struck by a white van driven by Zuniga. The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. on October 13. The female victim struck her head during the collision and was taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

Zuniga fled the scene of the accident. Police later found his vehicle at a construction site in Bartlesville. He claims that the other driver pulled out in front of him when he was traveling northbound on U.S. 75. Zuniga was arrested at this time.

Bond was set at $10,000. Zuniga is due back in court on October 29.