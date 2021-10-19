Posted: Oct 19, 2021 11:11 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2021 11:12 AM

Matt Jordan / John Leonard / Garrett Giles

The former Tourism Director for Coffeyville has found himself under fire after an internet story broke alleging that he attempted to lure a 15-year-old girl to his hotel room while at a state tourism convention in Liberal this weekend.

The video, which appeared on the Facebook page of MotorCity Justice depicts 30-year-old Zach French allegedly trying to meet an underage girl over the weekend. According to sources, the Liberal Police Department is investigating the incident.

Video of the incident can be viewed below. Video courtesy of MotorCity Justice.