Posted: Oct 19, 2021 10:43 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2021 10:43 AM

Garrett Giles

The Journey Home will host a dedication of a new chapel.

The Stumpff Chapel of Grace will be dedicated on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Journey Home. The hospice house is located at 900 NE Washington Blvd, in Dewey.

Members of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce gathered at The Journey Home for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Stumpff Chapel of Grace in April 2021.

The chapel was donated by Stumpff Funeral Homes in memory of Doris Stumpff. Members of the First Baptist Church of Bartlesville have donated their labor in order to complete the project.

The chapel will be located just behind The Journey Home, a hospice house that is supported entirely by donations.

You can learn more about The Journey Home by calling 918.876.4184, or by visiting thejourneyhomeok.com.