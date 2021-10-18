Posted: Oct 18, 2021 3:11 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2021 3:28 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested Friday after being found with several different types of drugs in his possession. Jarrod Allen appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday where he was charged with a felony count of drug trafficking along with four misdemeanors.

Court documents allege that Allen had over one gram of Fentanyl in his possession. Allen was also found to be in possession oxycodone and hydrocodone. The defendant was also charged with two traffic-related offenses for altering a temporary paper tag and failing to maintain insurance or security.

Bond was set at $50,000 in the case. Allen is due back in court on October 29.