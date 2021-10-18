Posted: Oct 18, 2021 2:54 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2021 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

It was reported on Monday that COVID-19 cases continue to decline across Osage County, something that has occurred for a fourth week now. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts informed the Board of Osage County Commissioners that the way the numbers are being tallied are about to change. Roberts said this could alter that continued decrease.

There were no changes made regarding the public entering the courthouse or other county-owned properties.