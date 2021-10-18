Posted: Oct 18, 2021 2:53 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2021 3:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Services for Owens & Company Fire Chief Todd Owens were held on Monday.

Reverand Gwen Rowe says Owens lived a life of service and love and help. She says Owens planted great seeds that need to keep growing from here.

Chief Owens passed away on Monday October 11, 2021, at the age of 54. He served with the Owens & Company Fire Department for over 25 years, which provided emergency services for the town of Vera and the surrounding areas of southern Washington County. Todd dedicated his life to the service and protection of others.

Washington County Fire Department Chaplin Chuck Kerns says Chief Owens fought the good fight.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Caney Valley High School Gymnasium in Ramona. Interment followed at the Ramona Cemetery.

Owen received his fire training at Oklahoma State University and was a certified trainer. In addition to his service with Owens & Company, he worked for the Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District and Bartlesville Ambulance. Owen also served as the President of the Washington County Fire Chief's Association.

Owens owned the Vera Grocery and Grill. He saw the need in the community for a local grocery and loved to cook for others. He continued his service to the Vera community as town clerk.

In 1999, Todd met the love of his life Patrick and they were married October 18, 2014. Their family was blessed with two loving dogs, Caesar and Oscar.

Owen's final act of service was to purchase a new rescue truck for the Owens & Company Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations toward purchasing a truck in his memory. Donations can be made to Owens and Company Fire Department, PO Box 81, Vera, OK 74082

Todd is survived by his husband, Patrick Kelley, mother, Twilla, brother, Jeff and his partner Tony Schmidt, nephews, Joshua and Jordan, dear friend Pam Porter, and many other close family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy.

Services were under the direction of Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.

Video of the funeral procession from Caney Valley High School to the Ramona Cemetery can be viewed below.