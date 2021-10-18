Posted: Oct 18, 2021 1:38 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2021 1:38 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Board members looked to establish a minimum base salary of $22,500 and maximum base salary of $42,500 for county officers. This would result in nearly a $500 yearly increase and go into effect at the beginning of 2022. County Clerk Robin Slack provides information on where the rest of that salary comes from.

The Board passed that resolution and as a result, elected officials will get that yearly pay increase.