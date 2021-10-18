Posted: Oct 18, 2021 12:32 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2021 12:32 PM

Ty Loftis

Several weeks ago, a power line was cut in Osage County, not far from the unincorporated town of Grayhorse. This has caused those with Windstream Communications to be without service. The company responsible for cutting the line said they made the repairs, but Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump has learned from constituents that those repairs were never made and they are now talking to the Corporation Commission.

Jump has made several attempts to reach out to Windstream, but has been unable to reach any kind of resolution.