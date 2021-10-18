Posted: Oct 18, 2021 12:07 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2021 12:07 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday morning's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Tourism Director Kelly Bland gave her monthly report and she said even more people continue to find about Osage County. During 2020, Osage County social media pages had just over five million hits. That has since blossomed to 12.5 million impressions and 2021 isn't even over yet. Bland says that shows that their marketing strategies are working well.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt commended Bland for the work she has been doing.

Bland said the billboards that the Board approved to be put up on I-35 should be up in November.