Posted: Oct 18, 2021 10:38 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2021 12:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Sales tax collections boomed in Washington County this month.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap says $315,000 have been collected. He says he believes collections came in roughly 55-percent higher than they did this same time last year.

The money is divided among all the taxing entities that it is meant to go towards.