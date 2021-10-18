Posted: Oct 18, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2021 11:29 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners approved several grant resolutions at Monday morning’s meeting. Two resolutions for REAP Grants were approved unanimously by the board.

In recent meetings, the Nowata Industrial Board has been actively trying to secure funds to enable job creation in the county. The board had specifically focused on the Nowata Industrial Park as way to improve economic development in the county.

Michael Dye said that Grand Gateway has funds to help local communities. He said this $15,000 grant will fund a cost analysis.

This grant application will not affect any other grants or potential. A resolution for a district No. 3 REAP Grant was also approved.