Posted: Oct 18, 2021 10:27 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2021 11:47 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approve a resolution for bridge inspection responsibility by local government for compliance with National Bridge Inspection Standards.

Commissioner Mitch Antle says this is for bridge inpection contracts for April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024. Antle says they conducted phone interviews for bridge inspection candidates last week. He says the item they approved is required documentation to effectively communicate to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation that they selected Guy Engineering to conduct Washington County's biennial bridge inspections.

The Ochelata Volunteer Fire Department would receive approval to apply for $5,000 in Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) funds as well. The funds will go towards structure boots and hand tools.

Lastly, the Commissioners approved the Treasurer's request to equally allocate over $21,600 in alcoholic beverage taxes to the County's cities and towns.

In an item of new business, the Commissioners approved a resolution from the Cherokee Nation for reimbursement. Commissioner Antle says the Cherokee Nation reimbursed Washington County District Three in the amount of $7,107 for the Vera streets project.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, Oct. 25, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.