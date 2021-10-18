Posted: Oct 18, 2021 9:28 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2021 9:28 AM

Tom Davis

KLIFE, the community-wide, interdenominational Christian ministry of discipleship and fellowship for youth and their families, is inviting teams to have some fun this weekend with their Dodgeball Tournament set for Sunday, October 24, 2-6pm at the First Wesleyan Gym.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Fredrick LaLanne, Danae Chamberlain and Jarrett Howard annouced there will be 4 divisions: Super K (3rd-5th grade), Middle School (6th-8th grade), High School (9th-12th grade), & Adult. To register, log on to https://bartlesville.klife.com/dodgeball .

ABOUT KLIFE:

Through a variety of activities (klubs, small group Bible studies, mission trips, ski trips, and monthly events), KLIFE kids grow in their faith and have lots of fun in the process. They learn that following Christ and discovering His plan for their life is the most exciting adventure of all and that they can count on friendship and support from leaders and peers who care.

KLIFE works alongside churches and families in the community to teach and encourage kids to be strong in the Lord in spite of all the negative pressures they face as teenagers. KLIFE networks kids from different churches, and those without a church affiliation, to build positive, Godly relationships that can withstand the negative peer pressure so prevalent in today’s youth culture.

The heartbeat of KLIFE lies in the ability to build relationships with kids and bring the content of God’s word to bear on those relationships. Their desire is that kids would choose to participate in one of our small groups led by our staff and volunteer leaders. The purpose of these groups is for kids to gain a greater knowledge of God’s word, build Godly relationships with peers, and have access to a mentoring leader to come alongside them as they navigate those difficult adolescent years.

Supporting and surrounding our small group strategy are the more visible components of our ministry: weekly klub meetings, activities, events, and retreats. Weekly meetings consist of songs, games, skits, and talks that contain a lesson with a relevant life application from the Bible.