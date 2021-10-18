Posted: Oct 18, 2021 8:02 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2021 8:02 AM

Tom Davis

Principal Chief of Cherokee Nation, Chuck Hoskin Jr., joined us this week for our monthly podcast.

Chief Hoskin reminded Bartians that a flu shot clinic is open to all at the Senior faciltiy on Leisure Lane in Bartlesville today, Monday, October 18, 2021.

We also talked about the recent Sequoyah Day celebration at the 200th anniversary of the Syllabary--the written form of the Cherokee language.

Chief Hoskin also told of the tribe's investment in the motion picture industry that will translate into jobs locally and he recapped the recent 5 tribes meeting on the McGirt decision and how the Cherokee Nation and other tribes are navigating the changes recently decided by the US Supreme Court.