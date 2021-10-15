Posted: Oct 15, 2021 1:55 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2021 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday where Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland will give her monthly report.

The Board will look to establish a minimum base salary of $22,500 among county officers and a maximum salary to be set at $42,500. This would be an increase of nearly $500 a year and go into effect on January 1st, 2022.

The Board will also consider making possible amendments for the public entering the Courthouse and other county-owned properties.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.