Posted: Oct 15, 2021 10:54 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2021 10:54 AM

Garrett Giles

A cancer benefit will be held in November for a former Bartlesville first responder.

The benefit is for Ron Sweeten Jr., who worked for the Bartlesville Police Department from 1985 to 2009. During his employment with the BPD, Sweeten received Police Officer of the Year in 2001 and again in 2006 before retiring from the sergeant training position in 2009

Sweeten also worked as a paramedic for Bartlesville Ambulance Service since 1987 and joined Mercy EMS in 2011. He worked at Mercy EMS until August 2021.

Ron has been married to Donna Sweeten for 33 years, who has also worked at Bartlesville EMS for many years. They have five children together and 14 grandchildren.

The benefit will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Hopestone Cancer Support Center, 206 SE Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville. Lunch costs $8. All proceeds go directly to Sweeten to help with medical bills and expenses.

For additional details or if you wish to make a donation, call 918.841.1378.