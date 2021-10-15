Posted: Oct 15, 2021 9:25 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2021 9:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech’s Early Care and Education students complete their fire extinguisher training.

The Bartlesville Fire Department put on the training for the Tri County Tech students. Kids involved in Tri County Tech’s Child Development Center also had a chance to meet firefighters. The kiddos even had an opportunity to crawl around in the fire trucks on site.

The goal of the hands-on-training was to teach safety tips that are always handy to have in mind in case of an emergency.

To learn more about Tri County Tech's programs, click here.