News
Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 8:11 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2021 8:27 AM
Get Real Ministries Get Stuff Sale Saturday, October 16th
Tom Davis
You are invited to "Get Stuff!" Saturday, October 16, starting at 8 am at Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastor Rando and Shiloh Gamble told listeners, "We have all kinds of stuff. There will be $10 and $20 Amazon surprise boxes. Get there early before they're all gone! Every amount of funds will be used for "Get Real Outreach" in Bartlesville."
The Gambles also invited everyone to their monthly Jesus Burger event on Saturday evening.
Please mark your calendar for the Get Real Ministries "Get Warm" event on November 13, at the Unity Square parking lot where needy families can choose from jacket, coats, gloves and more to that no one goes cold this winter.
« Back to News