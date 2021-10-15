Posted: Oct 15, 2021 8:11 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2021 8:27 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to "Get Stuff!" Saturday, October 16, starting at 8 am at Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastor Rando and Shiloh Gamble told listeners, "We have all kinds of stuff. There will be $10 and $20 Amazon surprise boxes. Get there early before they're all gone! Every amount of funds will be used for "Get Real Outreach" in Bartlesville."

The Gambles also invited everyone to their monthly Jesus Burger event on Saturday evening.