Posted: Oct 14, 2021 1:26 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2021 1:27 PM

Garrett Giles

A Ramona, Oklahoma, native is stationed at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, homeport to all East Coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.

Petty Officer 1st Class Cade Willcox, a 2010 Caney Valley High School graduate, joined the Navy eight years ago.

Today, Willcox serves as a machinist’s mate, whose responsibilities include maintaining machinery on the boat.

“I joined the Navy to see the world,” said Willcox. “I have travelled a lot and it's nice to see something so different from your hometown.”

Still, Willcox says the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Ramona.

“Growing up I learned that as long as you're willing to put hard work into any activity then you can be successful no matter your background,” said Willcox. “With hard work you can find a job that you can excel at.”

Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.

The Navy's ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles.

Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.

As a member of the submarine force, Willcox is part of a rich 121-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.

Serving in the Navy means Willcox is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Strategic deterrence is what we do here,” said Willcox. “The Navy and specifically the submarine community silently patrol the seas. We keep our borders safe from under the water. We deter unseen threats from enemies of the U.S.”

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

A major component of that maritime security is homeported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

“We do two big things here in King’s Bay: we send SSBNs on strategic deterrence patrols and we forward deploy our guided missile submarines overseas,” said Rear Adm. John Spencer, Commander, Submarine Group Ten. “This work is essential to uphold the number one mission of the Navy: strategic deterrence. And this is the only home port for both of these types of submarines on the East Coast.”

Strategic deterrence is the Nation’s ultimate insurance program, and for decades, Kings Bay has been home to Ohio Class SSBN ballistic-missile submarines. Beginning in 2028, the new Columbia Class ballistic-missile submarines will arrive and provide continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.

As Willcox and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means that I have an opportunity to protect my friends, my family, even my hometown,” added Willcox. “It's very rewarding to know that people can depend on you without even knowing you.”

Photo courtesy: Mass Communication Specialist 1sr Class Amanda Rae Moreno