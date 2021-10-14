Posted: Oct 14, 2021 9:49 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2021 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to participate in the 41st annual Run the Streets Woolaroc 8k & Fun Run set for Saturday, October 23rd at Woolaroc Wildlife Preserve for the in Bartlesville.

Appearing on CAR TALK with Brad Doenges, Janet Hardy issued the invitation to runners and fun runners to enjoy the course at beautiful Woolaroc. She reminds us that the proceeds benefit Run the Streets

The Packet Pick-Up is Thursday, October 21, from 4:30-7:30pm at Cooper & Mill Brewing Company - 200 Dewey Avenue, in Bartlesville. Race Day is Saturday, October 23rd with day-of-race registration at 7:30 a.m. with the 8k run starting at 8:30 a.m. and the 1-mile fun run at 8:35 a.m.

A reminder that you will park, start and finish at the museum. The gates to Woolaroc Park close promptly at 8:00 a.m., so please plan to arrive early and parking is free. Runners and their guests are granted free admission to Woolaroc and are invited to visit the Woolaroc Museum and Lodge after the race. Buffalo burgers and other food items will be available for purchase.

The course is USATF Sanctioned/Certified 8k course with electronic timing by Tatur Racing and 8K Awards include medals go to the top three male/female standard age groups in 8K.