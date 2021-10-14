Posted: Oct 14, 2021 9:48 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2021 9:49 AM

Garrett Giles

A little under a week remains to nominate a former Bartlesville Public Schools educator to Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation’s (BPSF) Educator Hall of Fame.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis says they are still accepting nominations for the Class of 2022. She says they are in their twelfth year hosting the Educator Hall of Fame.

Ellis says this is an event where they try to honor and acknowledge former Bartlesville Public School teachers for all their dedication and passion throughout their careers. She says they also aim to honor these educators for the impact they have made on the community and on our students.

BPSF normally inducts two to three retired teachers into the Educator Hall of Fame every spring. She said those nominations come from you and the rest of the community.

To fill out a form, you can click on the link here or drop by Bartlesville's Education Service Center at 1100 SW Jennings Avenue. Nomination forms are due on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

BPSF's Educator Hall of Fame generally takes place in late-March or early-April at the Bartlesville Community Center. Ellis said a date for the next event is still to be determined.