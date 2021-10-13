Posted: Oct 13, 2021 3:09 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2021 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Public Library recently received a grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and Library Director Yvonne Rose says they will receive just over $10,000. Rose says they must do specific things with those funds. She goes on to talk about what they plan to do to improve the library.

Rose said for the month of September, 52 new items were added at the library.