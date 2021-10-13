Posted: Oct 13, 2021 2:27 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2021 2:29 PM

Garrett Giles

HTeaO has plans to construct a new site on the northeast corner of Washington Boulevard and Price Road in Bartlesville

Chief Building Official Trey Yankovich tells Bartlesville's City Beat that HTeaO has filed a permit application for construction of a store at that location. Yankovich says the development is still in the plan review stage.

The franchise has several locations in Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma, including a location in Tulsa.

Photo courtesy: City Beat