Posted: Oct 13, 2021 1:47 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2021 1:47 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon for an alleged incident that occurred on Saturday. Jessy Wilson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where the charge was presented.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred on the 800 block of Frank Phillips Boulevard. The victim called in stated he was robbed by a man wearing a clown mask. Bartlesville Police made contact with Wilson later and found him to have a metal pipe and a clown mask in his possession.

Wilson told police that he was wearing the mask and chased the victim with a pipe. The defendant took a bottle of soda from the man. Police also found a small amount of methamphetamine on Wilson’s person. Bond was set at $75,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.