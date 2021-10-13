Posted: Oct 13, 2021 10:13 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2021 11:11 AM

Garrett Giles

A record number of runners participate at a new course for Bartlesville Public Schools’ Bruin Mile.

Over 500 runners took part in the Bruin Mile at Lee Lake earlier this week. The race was open to 4th and 5th graders who have demonstrated that they are capable of running a mile. Runners under 4th grade could also participate if they were able to run a mile.

Bartlesville Cross Country hosted the event for the elementary students. Bruins on the Run mentors proudly cheered for their students from the sidelines.

To learn more about the Bruins on the Run program, click here.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Public Schools