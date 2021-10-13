Posted: Oct 13, 2021 9:39 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2021 11:19 AM

Garrett Giles

Congressman Kevin Hern votes against raising the debt ceiling.

In a statement, Rep. Hern said:

“Democrats are unwilling to slow down, so their options are raise the debt ceiling or crash right through it and send the country into a debt crisis. Let me be clear, this is a crisis of the Democrats’ own making.”

To make matters worse, Rep. Hern said Democrats are passing the debt limit increase disguised in a rule vote. He said that it is cowardly, undemocratic, and incredibly misleading to the American people.

“It’s long past time to restore fiscal responsibility and legislative integrity to Congress,” Rep. Hern said.